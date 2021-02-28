Mumbai City face FC Goa, ATK Mohun Bagan to meet NE United in ISL semi-finals

Panaji, February 28, 2021

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on Sunday announced the semi-final fixtures for Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21.

Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United FC and FC Goa will battle it out to reach the League Final scheduled on Saturday, March 13.

Hero ISL Shield winners Mumbai City FC will play their two-legged semi-final against fourth-placed FC Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan, who finished second in the League stage, will lock horns with third-placed NorthEast United FC.

All playoff games will kick-off at 7:30 PM (IST) and will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, Hotstar and Jio TV.

Hero ISL 2020-21 Playoff fixtures:

Friday, March 5 - FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Saturday, March 6 - NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - GMC Stadium, Bambolim

Monday, March 8 - Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - GMC Stadium, Bambolim

Tuesday, March 9 - ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC - PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Saturday, March 13 – TBD - PJN Stadium, Fatorda