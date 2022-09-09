More than 2.45 million tickets sold so far for FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Doha, September 9, 2022

More than 2.45 million tickets have already been sold for this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the football fiesta set to begin on November 20.

This will be the first edition of the tournament to be held in the Middle East and Arab world. It will also be the most compact edition of the tournament with the fans, players and officials always being in the thick of the action with the longest distance between stadiums just 75 km, the organisers said in a press release.

More than 500,000 tickets were snapped up during the most recent sales phase in July and August. The next sales period will begin around the end of September, while over-the-counter sales will start in Qatar soon.

During the tournament, ticketed fans will be able to invite up to three non-ticketed fans to Qatar, with a minimal entry charge for non-ticketed fans aged 12 and over. This feature will be launched in alignment with the Last-Minute Ticket Sales period.

Engineer Yasir Al Jamal, Director General, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, said, “We are only weeks away from the biggest sporting event ever to be held in our country and region. We are delighted with ticket sales so far and look forward to welcoming fans from across the globe for a celebration of the beautiful game. Fans will experience Qatar’s warm hospitality while they enjoy exciting action on the pitch and numerous entertainment options off it. This will truly be a World Cup to remember – and a game-changer for Qatar, the Middle East and the Arab world.”

Nasser Al Khater, CEO of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC, said, “Thanks to the compact nature of this tournament, fans will never be far from a stadium or activation. They will also – uniquely in the modern history of the tournament – have the chance to attend more than one match per day during the early stages of the event. Fans and players will love our state-of-the-art stadiums, exciting accommodation options and the vast array of activities across the country, including the FIFA Fan Festival, which will cater for thousands of fans at the beautiful Al Bidda Park.”

Fans travelling to Qatar for the tournament that takes place from November 20 to December 18 should apply for the mandatory Hayya Card. All ticket holders (both residents and visitors) must obtain Hayya in order to attend matches. Hayya will also act as an entry permit to Qatar for international fans.

During the tournament, up to three non-ticketed fans will be able to enter Qatar by invitation from one ticket holder. There will be a minimal entry charge for non-ticketed fans aged 12 and over. There will be no entry fee for non-ticketed fans aged under 12.

Fans should book their accommodation as soon as possible. The widest range of options, including cruise ship cabins, apartments, villas, hotels and fan villages, are available to book via the Qatar Accommodation Agency (QAA). Prices start from US$ 80 per night, based on two-person occupancy.

From next week, the QAA will contain a third-party booking feature, which will allow fans to apply for Hayya after booking accommodation from a source other than the QAA or staying with family/friends.

Fans are strongly encouraged to use public transport throughout the tournament in Qatar. Hayya holders will benefit from free public transport. The Doha Metro will operate from 6 AM to 3 AM (Saturday to Thursday) and from 9 AM to 3 AM on Fridays.

The GCC air shuttle service will operate 94 rotations per day during the tournament. Shuttle service flights will land at Doha International Airport. Hamad International Airport will cater for flights arriving from outside the GCC region.

Tournament organisers will operate a park and ride facility at Abu Samra. Fans should note that vehicles will only be allowed to enter Qatar under exceptional circumstances. A pre-booking system for parking at the border will be available from October 15, the release said.

