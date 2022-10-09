Manipur, Nagaland, Jharkhand and Chandigarh schools enter semi-finals of Subroto Cup

New Delhi, October 9, 2022

CT Higher Secondary School, Mayang, Imphal, Manipur; Pilgrim Higher Secondary School, Dimapur, Nagaland; Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37B, Chandigarh and 10+2 Zila School, Chaibasa West, Singhum, Jharkhand chalked out contrasting victories to complete the semi-final line up of the 61st Subroto Cup Juniour Boys inter-school international football tournament at the Ambedkar Stadium here on Sunday.

CT Higher Secondary School outplayed Government Haulawang High School, Mizoram 4-1 in the first quarter-final. Bhaskar (15’), Bolnao (34’), Monex (37’) and Monis (70’) scored for the winners while Stain Lalthneela (12’) scored the consolation goal for the Mizoram school.

In the second quarter-final Pilgrim Higher Secondary School beat St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya in a thriller that went till the penalty shootout.

Both teams were tied at a goal a side in regulation time. Blananag Shangain gave the lead for Meghalaya in the 5th minute while Tongtinlen equalized for Nagaland in the 65th minute.

The game went into extra time and Meghalaya scored through J Yrwa in the 6th minute but Shotok drew parity for Nagaland in the 16th minute. The penalty shootout was enforced the break the deadlock. Nagaland converted all their five kicks from the spot while Meghalaya could only convert four of their kicks.

The final score read in favour of the school from Nagaland 2-2 (5-4).

10+2 Zila School pipped Tripura Sports School, Agartala, Tripura by a solitary goal. Jagarnath Tiu scored the winner for the school from Jharkhand in the 34th minute.

Government Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh overpowered MIC EMHSS, Malappuram, Kerala 3-1 in the last quarter-final. Lemmet scored a brace (24’, 41’) and Tarshveft (52’) scored for the winners. Mohammed Adnan was the lone scorer for Kerala.

The semi-finals are slated for Tuesday

NNN