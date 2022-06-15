India beat Hong Kong 4-0 to top AFC Asian Cup Qualification Group

Kolkata, June 15, 2022

India completed their AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023 campaign in style at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata as they bagged a massive 4-0 win over Hong Kong in the final game of Group D on Tuesday night.

Anwar Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh and Ishan Pandita were the goalscorers for the Blue Tigers.

India started the match on the front foot just as they did against Afghanistan and they were duly rewarded for their efforts. They were awarded a corner in the 2nd minute of the game and they took full advantage of the set-piece. The ball was swung in and after some pinball stuff, the ball fell to Anwar who smashed the ball into the back of the net for his first international goal and one of the most crucial ones for India.

Hong Kong responded by pressing high up the pitch after that and it was India who kept things at bay. Suresh Singh Wangjam was booked for a rough tackle by the referee in the 9th minute. Things started to settle down a bit after that, but both teams were trying to create chances, with Hong Kong pressing for the equaliser and India trying to hit them on the counter-attack.

The Blue Tigers went for another counter-attack in the 23rd minute but Ashique was brought down cynically near the halfway mark and Hong Kong skipper Sean Kea Keung was booked for the challenge. In the 27th minute, Sahal had a chance to double India’s lead when Chhetri’s effort was saved by the keeper but Sahal’s shot went just over the bar.

With Hong Kong ramping up the pressure, it was becoming difficult for India to keep the visitors out. In the 38th minute, a cross came in from Sun Ming Him but it was cleared bravely by Akash Mishra at the far post. In the 40th minute though, Hong Kong came the closest when Akash Mishra was beaten down the right flank, a cross was put in but with ample space in the box for Matt Orr, his header was way over the bar and India survived another scare.