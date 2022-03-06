Glory beckons ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur in League Shield decider

Fatorda (Goa), March 6, 2022

ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC fittingly lock horns in a battle for the top spot in the 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Monday in the last league stage match of the season.

A Jamshedpur FC win or a draw against ATKMB would guarantee JFC the League Shield. ATKMB need to beat JFC by two or more goals to win the season's first piece of silverware.

Jamshedpur have 40 points from 19 games while third-placed ATKMB have 37.

Jamshedpur are on a run of six straight wins, a win in their next game would see them become the first team in Hero ISL to win seven straight games. ATKMB have not lost in their last 15 games, avoiding defeat in the next game would make them the first team to go unbeaten in 16 games in Hero ISL.

When Jamshedpur and ATKMB face each other, they are not fighting for the shield alone. Both the teams are on the verge of breaking Hero ISL records in their next game. For Jamshedpur, a win would mean they would become the first team ever to win seven straight Hero ISL games. After their last win, Jamshedpur joined Bengaluru FC on six straight wins as joint holders of his record. A win for Jamshedpur would see them break the existing record and create a new record.

Jamshedpur is also on the verge of breaking another record. Jamshedpur have accumulated 40 points in Hero ISL 21-22, the joint highest a team has gained after the league stages of the Hero ISL (BFC in 2017-18, ATKMB and MCFC in 2020-21). A win or a draw would see the club create a new record.

Nigerian forward Daniel Chima Chukwu scored twice in Jamshedpur FC’s 5-1 win over Odisha FC as JFC are confirmed to finish in the top two. Chima has scored 9 goals in Hero ISL 21-22, 7 of which have been for Jamshedpur. Since Chima’s debut for JFC, no player has scored more goals in the league than him. Alongwith Greg Stewart, the duo have been lethal.

ATKMB have also been on a stellar run under Juan Ferrando and Roy Krishna finding his scoring boots in the last game only augurs well for the Mariners. Joni Kauko has also been in good form along with Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh being consistent throughout. The last time the two sides met, Jamshedpur edged past ATKMB by a 2-1 margin.

