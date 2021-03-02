Football: Ten new faces among 35 probables for friendlies against Oman, UAE

New Delhi, March 2, 2021

National coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday named 35 probables, including ten new faces, for the Indian National Team’s back-to-back International Friendlies against Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), scheduled to be held in Dubai, UAE on March 25 and March 29, respectively.

The final 28-member squad will be announced after the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) final, which is slated to take place on March 13.

The probables will assemble in a preparatory camp in Dubai from March 15 onwards.

“We have kept 35 players in the list as a cushion in case any player picks up an injury during the HISL playoffs,” said Stimac.

Talking about the new faces, the coach said, “It’s been a difficult year for all of us and, finally, we are all getting together. It will be great to meet some new young guns and to check how bright our future is with them.”

“The two matches against Oman and UAE mean a lot to Indian football. It’s been a while since we last played and this is a great opportunity to check where we stand at the moment,” he said.

“I know the season was a tough one and players might be overloaded. But, we have enough time to refresh their legs and brains. However, many of them will have a break of two weeks without any organised training sessions prior to joining the camp. Hopefully, they will execute their individual working plans,” Stimac added.

The coach also said that Brandon Fernandes, Rahul Bheke, Sahal Abdul Samad and Asish Rai do not feature in the list as they are nursing injuries at the moment.

India last played at the international level in November 2019 in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

The probables:

Goalkeepers; Gurpreet Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Dheeraj Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders; Seriton Fernandes, Ashutosh Mehta, Akash Mishra, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Sarthak Golui, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Prabir Das, Mashoor Shereef.

Midfielders; Udanta Singh, Rowllin Borges, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Bipin Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Suresh Singh, Liston Colaco, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Rahul KP, Hitesh Sharma, Farukh Choudhary.

Forwards; Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita.

