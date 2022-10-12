Football: Lemmet, Setungchim hat-tricks power Chandigarh, Nagaland into Subroto Cup final

New Delhi, October 12, 2022

GMSSS Chandigarh and Pilgrim Higher Secondary School (PHSS), Dimapur, Nagaland chalked out contrasting victories over their respective rivals to set up a title clash in the 61st (U-17)Subroto Cup International Football tournament here on Tuesday.

The final is slated to be played at the Ambedkar Stadium here on Thursday.

In the first semi-final, the Chandigarh school rode on striker Lemmet's hat-trick to outplay 10+2 Zila School, Chaibasa, Jharkhand, 5-1.

Lemmet got four of those goals in the 15th, 24th, 60th and 69th minutes. Arjun chipped in with the fifth goal in the 44th. Dogar Purty got one back for Jharkhand in the 32nd minute.

The second semi-final was a tighter contest in which PHSS riding striker Setungchim's hat trick ousted CT Higher Secondary School, Mayang, Imphal, Manipur 3-1.

PHSS were more comfortable in the game and Setungchim did the star turn striking in the seventh, 52nd and 58th minutes of the match. David did pull one back for the Manipur side in the 68th minute, but Nagaland were home and dry by then.

