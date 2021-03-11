Football: Goa to host AFC Champions League 2021 Group Stage matches in April

New Delhi, March 11, 2021

Goa will host the Group E matches for the AFC Champions League from April 14 to 30.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Thursday confirmed Goa as one of the venues for the group stage matches in a letter to General Secretaries of Participating Member Associations.

FC Goa, the first team from India to play in the group stage of the AFC Champions League, have been drawn in Group E along with Iran’s Persepolis FC, who were runners-up in the 2018 AFC Champions League, Al Rayyan of Qatar, and a play-off winner.

FC Goa got direct qualification for the premier tournament after finishing at the top of the points table in the league phase of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season.

AFC General Secretary Dato’ Windsor John was quoted as saying in a release on the-afc.com: “On behalf of the Asian football family, I would like to thank all our Member Associations for their interest in hosting our club competitions and commitment towards ensuring we continue to place the safety and wellbeing of our players, teams, and officials at the forefront of all our priorities."

“The AFC is most grateful for the support of the AFC Competitions Committee and our commercial partners and we will continue to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders as we strive to ensure a safe and successful 2021 club football season.”

"The West Region matches, which are scheduled to take place between April 14-30, will see Saudi Arabia host Groups A and D in Riyadh as well as Group C in Jeddah, with the matches in Group B to be staged in the United Arab Emirates city of Sharjah, while India, whose representative FC Goa are poised to mark the nation’s debut in Asia’s premier club competition, will host Group E," it added.

