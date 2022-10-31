First-ever International Consular Services Centre opened for FIFA World Cup visitors in Qatar

Doha, October 31, 2022

Qatar, hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2022, has announced the opening of the International Consular Services Centre (ICSC) at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Centre (DECC) for the benefit of visitors to the country for the event.

This will be the first time in FIFA World Cup history that a host nation has opened such a facility.

The opening was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The facility has been set up by the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) that is overseeing the organisation of the event.

"The ICSC will support fans who attend this year’s World Cup, which will be held from November 20 to December 18. More than 40 embassies will be represented at the ICSC, including all 31 nations that qualified for the FIFA World Cup and the countries where ticket sales are highest," a press release from the committee said.

The ICSC will open to the public on November 1. Located in Hall 4 at the DECC, the daily working hours will be from 10 am to 10 pm.

The ICSC has been set up following extensive collaboration between the SC, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the Ministry of Interior (MOI), embassies across Qatar and other key national entities.

Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General, SC, said, “We are proud to launch the first ICSC in FIFA World Cup history. The centre will offer embassies a centralised and accessible location to resolve their fans' consular issues, with key links to various national entities. The centre provides a new model of international collaboration for consular services at mega-events – a blueprint for future event organisers. Above all, it is a living example of the power of the World Cup to bring countries and peoples from every corner of the globe together, under one roof.”

Muhammad Abdullah Saeed Al Subaei, Director, of the Department of Consular Affairs, MOFA, said, “The ICSC will provide vital services for fans throughout the upcoming World Cup. We are very pleased to have supported the development of this facility and thank the SC and embassies across Qatar for their vital contribution.”

Embassy representation at the ICSC comprises Argentina, Germany, Portugal, Australia, Ghana, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, India, Senegal, Belgium, Iran, Serbia, Brazil, Japan, Singapore, Cameroon, Korea Republic, Spain, Canada, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, China, Lebanon, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Mexico, Syria, Croatia, Morocco, Tunisia, Denmark, Netherlands, UK, Ecuador, Pakistan, USA, Egypt, Philippines, Uruguay, France and Poland.

