FIFA suspends AIFF, India may not be able to host U-17 Women's World Cup 2022

New Delhi, August 16, 2022

FIFA has suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to "undue influence from third parties", putting at risk the country's staging of the U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 in October this year.

"The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes," a press release from the world football body said.

The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs, the release said.

"The suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India as planned.

"FIFA is assessing the next steps with regard to the tournament and will refer the matter to the Bureau of the Council if and when necessary.

"FIFA is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved," the release added.

AIFF will not be able to play any international games until the ban is removed.

