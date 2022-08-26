FIFA lifts suspension of AIFF, U-17 Women's World Cup will be held in India in October as planned

New Delhi, August 26, 2022

The Bureau of the FIFA Council today decided to lift the suspension that was imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue third-party influence.

"The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the committee of administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs," a press release from the world football body said.

FIFA and the AFC will continue to monitor the situation and will support the AIFF in organising its elections in a timely manner, it said.

"As a consequence, the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place on 11-30 October 2022 will be held in India as planned," the release added.

FIFA had, on August 16, suspended the AIFF with immediate effect due to "undue influence from third parties", putting at risk the country's staging of the U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022.

FIFA had pointed out that the undue influence from third parties constituted a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes.

At that time, FIFA had said that the suspension would be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs.

The suspension had meant that FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, could not be held in India as planned unless it was lifted.

