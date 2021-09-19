Durand Cup: Champions Gokulam Kerala and Army Red in Quarters

Kolkata, September 19, 2021

Defending champions Gokulam Kerala and the Army (Red) chalked out contrasting victories over their rivals to make it to the quarter-finals of the 130th Durand Cup on Sunday.

Gokulam Kerala trounced Assam Rifles 7-2, Army (Red) overpowered spirited Hyderabad FC 2-1.

Army (Red) team became the second Services team after Army Green to make it through to the tournament’s knockout stages.

While the match between the Reds and Hyderabad at the Vivekananda YubabharatiKrirangan (VYBK) was tight and cagey, it rained goals at the Kalyani Stadium where Assam Rifles and Gokulam Kerala squared off.

The Malabarians showed no mercy and raced to an emphatic 4-1 lead by half-time.

Nigerian striker Chisom Elvis Chikatara gave Gokulam the lead in the very first minute. Goan forward Beneston Barretto scored a brace in the first half while Rahim Osumanu also added to the tally.

In the second half, Chikatara added a double to his name to complete his hat-trick, the first of this edition of the tournament. Substitute Sourav also joined the action and nicked a goal for himself in the 61st minute. Assam Rifles scored twice through Soibam Roger Singh 36’, SamujalRabha 63’

In the other game at the VYBK, Army Red continued their brilliant run and defeated I Hyderabad FC 2-1 . Liton Shil scored a brace for Army Red, Koustav Dutta scored for Hyderabad FC.

The first half was very eventful with both teams playing equally well. Liton Shil broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute but Hyderabad’s Koustav Dutta did well to score the equalizer, just two minutes later. There were quite a few chances created but after that but it remained 1-1 at halftime.

Army Red played a very attacking game in the second half and Liton Shil did well to score the winning goal for the Reds,

NNN