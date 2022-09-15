Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC in final as Hyderabad undone by own goal

Kolkata, September 15, 2022

An own goal at the half-hour mark by defender Odei Onaindia Zabala enabled Bengaluru FC to pip Indian Super League (ISL) champions Hyderabad FC 1-0 and set up a title clash with Mumbai City FC in the 131st IndianOil Durand Cup football tournament here on Thursday.

It turned out to be a tentative second semi-final played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) with Hyderabad having the lion’s share of chances as well as possession and their star striker Batholomew Ogbeche being wasteful for once, but in the end The Blues did well enough to win the battle of ISL heavyweights.

The match began with neither team willing to give an inch and as a result there were quite a few rough challenges witnessed. Bengaluru 's Parag Shrivas was shown a yellow card early.

The goal came quite against the run of play and in what was probably Bengaluru's first proper attack of the match. Jayesh Rane played right to Prabir Das, who delivered the perfect cross across the face of goal for Roy Krishna. The Fijian striker got a touch but Zabala, Hyderabad's central defender in fact deflected it into the back of his own net in the end.

Stunned by this own goal, Hyderabad exerted good pressure and, in one particular instance, Yasir found Ogbeche with a cross but the Nigerian just missed the target.

The half ended with a chance for Sunil Chetri after he got at the end of a long ball but his volley went over the roof of the net. HFC had 68% possession in the half and three shots on goal to BFC’s one.

The second-half, as has been the norm, began with each team making one substitution each. BFC gave Rohit Kumar a break and brought in Namgyal Bhutia. HFC brought in Sahil Tavora in place of Hitesh Sharma.

There were two more great chances for Ogbeche to score in the half and help bring Hyderabad level. The first in the 49th minute saw him take a powerful header off a measured cross delivered by Nikhil Poojary, but Gurpreet Sandhu in the Bengaluru goal, was up to the task. Then in the 77th, a move involving Halicharan and Borja Herrerra found him in space for a shot at goal, but he was just off-target yet again.

There weren’t too many clear chances in the game after that and it ensured that there was going to be a first-time winner of the IndianOil Durand Cup, come Sunday.

NNN