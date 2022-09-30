COVID-19 travel & return policy for fans attending FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Doha, September 30, 2022

Football fans attending this year’s FIFA World Cup have been advised to familiarise themselves with Qatar’s COVID-19 Travel & Return Policy, updated by the Ministry of Public Health on August 31.

International Hayya Card holders attending the tournament from November 20 to December 18, regardless of their vaccination status should comply with the COVID-19 testing measures required for visitors, a press release from the organizers of the prestigious event said.

Any visitor aged six and over is required to present an official negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken no more than 48 hours before departure time or an official negative Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) result no more than 24 hours before departure time. The test result will need to be submitted at the airport check-in counter. The test should be conducted at a medical centre in the country of origin. RAT self-tests are not valid for travel purposes.

Children under six are exempt from submitting a negative COVID-19 test before departure to Qatar.

People arriving in Qatar are not required to undergo quarantine, regardless of vaccination status or country of origin.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 while in Qatar will be required to isolate in accordance with Ministry of Public Health guidelines.

Visitors are not required to take a COVID-19 test after arrival in Qatar.

Qatar does not require any traveller to take a COVID-19 test before departing Qatar. However, travellers should check the requirements of their destination country and follow their specific COVID-19 travel requirements.

Fans should note that masks are mandatory within healthcare facilities and on public transport, the release said.

All visitors to Qatar aged 18 and above should download and install the EHTERAZ application on their mobile phones on arrival to the country. A green EHTERAZ status (showing the user does not have a confirmed case of COVID-19) is required to enter any public closed indoor spaces.

Visitors can access medical care at any of the country’s private or public hospitals, medical centres, clinics and pharmacies. Emergency and urgent healthcare services will be provided for free at public hospitals for Hayya Card holders. However, the Ministry of Public Health strongly recommends visiting fans take out travel insurance (with healthcare cover) for the duration of their stay in Qatar.

Fans are encouraged to check the Ministry of Public Health website for further information about healthcare facilities, the release added.

NNN