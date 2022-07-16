CoA submits draft constitution of AIFF to Supreme Court

New Delhi, July 16, 2022

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) has submitted the draft constitution of the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) to the Supreme Court for its approval

The CoA was formed by the apex court on May 18, comprising Justice (retired) Anil R Dave, former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi and former captain Bhaskar Ganguly.

The apex court directed the CoA to assist the court in facilitating the adoption of the constitution and prepare electoral rolls for the purpose of conducting elections of the AIFF at the earliest.

In the course of formulating the draft constitution, the CoA has put in more than 150 hours of work and has spoken to all the AIFF’s stakeholders, including State Associations, FIFA, AFC, Hero ISL and Hero I-League clubs and considered suggestions forwarded by them.

"We have taken into consideration all the stakeholders involved in Indian football and their respective valued points of view over the newly-framed constitution. We also received some suggestions from football lovers across the country and studied them minutely and seriously. I wish all parties involved the very best as we all try to take the beautiful game forward in India,” said Justice Dave.

“After a lot of deliberation, we have finally narrowed down on a draft constitution that would put the AIFF in line with the National Sports Code, as well as help it function efficiently as a Member Association of the FIFA and the AFC,” opined Quraishi. “We are confident that with these set of changes, the Federation will now be in a good position to guide Indian football further ahead.”

“After a lengthy set of discussions with various stakeholders, the draft Constitution of the AIFF has finally been submitted to the court. I would like to congratulate everyone involved in the process, on this swift move forward, and hope that with the new constitution in place, we can move ahead with developing Indian football,” said AIFF Acting General Secretary Sunando Dhar said.

Ganguly commended everyone on formulating the draft Constitution at such short notice. “The amount of work that has gone into the draft constitution is indeed commendable and I sincerely thank everyone involved on its completion. We hope that with these new changes, football in our country will keep growing further than ever before.”

