Churchill Brothers come from behind to defeat Kenkre FC

Naihati, April 10, 2022

Kenkre FC missed the chance to pick up their first win of the Hero I-League 2021/22 season as Churchill Brothers FC Goa came from behind to register a solid 2-1 win at Naihati Stadium on Sunday.

It was an own goal from Momo Cisse that gave Kenkre a 1-0 lead. But late goals from Komron Tursunov and Kenneth Ikechuwku helped Churchill Brothers get the lead and they managed to hold on to the same till the final whistle to get all three points.

The match started with Churchill Brothers gaining position and getting deep inside Kenkre FC’s half. But a miscued pass led to Aniket Panchal getting the ball in the 4th minute and he went in for a shot from outside the box, surprising Churchill’s defence. But the ball hit the woodwork and was deflected outside.

A few minutes later, Churchill had their first shot on target, a feeble header from Vikas, saved by the goalkeeper.

Churchill Brothers started putting pressure inside Kenkre’s six-yard box from the left flanks, but captain Al Azhar Delhiwala remained alert in defence. A pass inside the box from Bryce Miranda was hit on target by Komron Tursunov, but Kenkre goalkeeper Padam Chhetri stood tall to deny the Tajik footballer. The ensuing corner was headed wide by Momo Cisse.

Churchill’s incessant attacking moves from the left posed problems for the Mumbai club. But Kenkre’s defensive unit continued to deny and frustrate Churchill as the clock ticked down in the first half.

In the 35th minute, Kenneth Ikechukwu hit a powerful shot from just outside the goalpost. But a soft deflection from Nongkhlaw deflected the ball above the post.

A minute later, Churchill goalkeeper Nora Fernandes was called into action to deny Ranjeet Pandre who broke free on a counter-attack. The final minutes of the first half saw end-to-end display, but both the teams were unable to get on the scoreline till halftime.

Churchill Brothers got off to a horrendous start in the second half, as Nigerian defender Momo Cisse got his feet on a cross from the right and struck the ball in his own nets to give Kenkre a 1-0 lead.

After conceding the goal, Churchill Brothers started showing urgency to get the equaliser. In the 53rd minute, Ikechukwu tried to make a deep cross inside the box, but he could not find any support and the ball was collected by the Kenkre goalkeeper.

In the 60th minute Kiran was left free inside the box by Churchill Brothers’ defence to get a header on a cross from the right. But the shot went above the post and the opportunity to double the lead was missed. With a 1-0 lead, Kenkre felt happy to defend deep inside their own half and tried to tackle Churchill’s attacking moves with multiple bodies.

In the 75th minute, Komron came to Churchill Brothers’ rescue as he picked up a cross from Lamgoulen Hangshing and struck a half-volley straight into the back of the nets to level the score. A few minutes later, Komron struck another low shot from the left flanks, but he could only hit the side post and the opportunity to get the lead was missed.

In the 81st minute, Kenneth took a low shot from outside the box and it went past entire Kenkre’s defence into the right corner of the nets, and Churchill Brothers managed to get a 2-1 lead.

With 10 minutes left for Kenkre FC to salvage a point in the match, the men in green looked to stitch a few quick attacking moves, while Churchill Brothers made some tactical changes. In the end, Kenkre were unable to get back on level terms and Churchill Brothers picked a solid comeback win.

