Baroda Football League to kick off on October 16

Vadodara, October 5, 2021

Eight teams, each sponsored by leading businessmen, will be seen in action in the Baroda Football League (BFL) that will begin here on October 16.

The tournament is an initiative by the Baroda Football Academy to collaborate with business and industry to give the spot its due in a city that has given the country illustrious players and take the passion for football to the next level.

The event will be played on Turf 106 -- Gujarat's largest turf, a press release from the organisers said.

Player selection was held from September 17-19 under the observation of former India player Jatin Bisht and former I-League player Amit Mandal. More than a thousand players participated, of whom 140 have made it to the auctions. They will be selected by the highest bidders for the eight teams that will compete for the title.

The team owners are Taksh Group, Parul University, Seal for Life Industries, Steripull, Samruddhi Builders, Heeru Group, DC Group and Farmson Pharmaceuticals Pvt ltd.

"Vadodara is a city that has nurtured talents in varied walks of life and, thus, deserves a platform for its young and upcoming football players. BFL offers this competitive platform. We begin with football and will later explore other sports, too, thus opening up new avenues for sports enthusiasts and move towards the 'Fit India' dream," the release added.

NNN