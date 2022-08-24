Arhbo, the new single from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack, to be released this week

Doha, August 24, 2022

Arhbo, the new single from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack, will be released on August 26 after the video premiered on August 19 on YouTube.

The single features Puerto Rican multiplatinum award-winning superstar Ozuna and French-Congolese rapper Gims, who is the first French-speaking artiste to produce and perform a World Cup soundtrack.

Ozuna and Gims teamed up with FIFA for the release of Arhbo, the upbeat new single following the global hit ‘Hayya Hayya’ (Better Together). The video for Arhbo captured the attention of football and music lovers when it premiered on YouTube on Friday.

RedOne, FIFA’s Creative Entertainment Executive, commented: “I’m very honoured to be part of this wonderful World Cup in Qatar. We get to celebrate football and music together and welcome each other and celebrate being together and doing the things we love. These opportunities are rare; we need to grab and embrace them. That is the meaning, the heart and soul of Arhbo. ‘Welcome, brothers and sisters, wherever you are from! Let’s get together and celebrate!’”

“Arhbo” – the local slang word for “welcome” in Qatar – comes from the Arabic word “Marhaba”. The song is uplifting and amplifies the unity and togetherness woven into the fabric of this year’s landmark celebration in Qatar as anticipation builds ahead of the start of football’s greatest festival on November 20.