AIFF suspends staff member with India U17 women's football team after report of misconduct

New Delhi, June 30, 2022

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) today said it had provisionally suspended a staff member with the India U17 women's football team, currently on an exposure tour to Europe, after a report of misconduct.

"An event of misconduct has been reported in the U17 women's team currently on an exposure tour to Europe. The AIFF follows a zero-tolerance policy on indiscipline," a statement from the federation said.

"As an initial action, the Federation has provisionally suspended the individual pending further investigation.

"The AIFF has asked the concerned individual to stop all contact with the team, return to India immediately, and be physically present for further investigations upon his arrival," the statement added.

The release did not name the individual concerned or give any other details.

The India U17 Women's team is currently in Europe as part of its preparations for the 2022 U17 Women's World Cup which will be played in India from October 11 to 30.

India have been drawn with the USA, Morocco and Brazil in Group A of the tournament.

The team is currently in Norway after playing in a tournament in Italy that featured Chile, Mexico and the hosts.

