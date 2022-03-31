75th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy to be held in Malappuram from April 16
New Delhi, March 31, 2022
The Hero 75th National Football Championship (NFC) for Santosh Trophy is all set to kick-start on Saturday, April 16, at the Kottappadi Football Stadium in Malappuram, Kerala.
All the matches in the tournament are set to be held at two venues in Malappuram – the Manjeri Payyanaad Stadium, and the Kottappadi Stadium. The final of the Hero 75th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy is set to be held on May 2 at the Manjeri Payyanaad, a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said.
A total of 10 teams will be participating in the tournament, with old foes West Bengal and Punjab set to kick off the proceedings.
The 10 teams have been divided into two groups of five each, with the top two teams from each group set to proceed to the semi-finals (April 28 and 29).
The tournament is being hosted in Malappuram with logistical and infrastructural aid from the Government of Kerala, the release said.
GROUPS & FIXTURES
Group A: Meghalaya, Punjab, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Kerala
April 16, 9.30 AM: West Bengal vs Punjab, Kottappadi Football Stadium (KFS)
April 16, 8 PM: Kerala vs Rajasthan, Manjeri Payyanad Football Stadium (MPFS)
April 18, 4 PM: Rajasthan vs Meghalaya, KFS
April 18, 8 PM: Kerala vs West Bengal, MPFS
April 20, 4 PM: Punjab vs Rajasthan, KFS
April 20, 8 PM: Meghalaya vs Kerala, MPFS
April 22 4 PM: West Bengal vs Meghalaya, KFS
April 22, 8 PM: Punjab vs Kerala, MPFS
April 24, 4 PM: Rajasthan vs West Bengal, KFS
April 24, 8 PM: Meghalaya vs Punjab, MPFS
Group B: Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Services, Manipur
April 17, 4 PM: Odisha vs Karnataka, KFS
April 17, 8 PM: Manipur vs Services, MPFS
April 19, 4 PM: Services vs Gujarat, KFS
April 19, 8 PM: Manipur vs Odisha, MPFS
April 21, 4 PM: Gujarat vs Manipur, KFS
April 21, 8 PM: Karnataka vs Services, MPFS
April 23, 4 PM: Karnataka vs Manipur, KFS
April 23, 8 PM: Odisha vs Gujarat, MPFS
April 25, 4 PM: Services vs Odisha, KFS
April 25, 8 PM: Gujarat vs Karnataka, MPFS
Semi-Finals
April 28, 8 PM: Winner Group A vs Runners-up Group B, MPFS
April 29, 8 PM: Winner Group B vs Runners-up Group A, MPFS
Final
May 2, 8 PM: Winner Match 21 vs Winner Match 22
