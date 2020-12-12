Football ISL: NorthEast United start favourites against wounded Chennaiyin

Vasco da Gama, December 12, 2020

A formidable NorthEast United side will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run when they host Chennaiyin at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) here on Sunday.

The Highlanders, placed third on the Hero ISL table with eight points, have been among the early pacesetters this season, after 2 wins and 3 draws. Alongside Hyderabad and Bengaluru, they are the only side yet to suffer a defeat this season.

Northeast United are the joint-highest scorers so far this season (8). In defense, the Highlanders have also made it difficult for opponents to break them down, keeping two clean sheets.

Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo is aware of the threat posed by the Guwahati-based side but despite a few injury concerns, he expects his team to put up a tough challenge.

"NorthEast have had a very good start. They are a stable team. In offense, they have new players who have performed well. Generally, it's a team that can score goals against every opponent. They have been dangerous. We must be prepared for this,"Laszlo said

"At the same time, I believe in my team. We have our own style and strengths, which we want to use against them."

Chennaiyin, after back to back defeats, have only accumulated four points from as many games. But there have been plenty of positives for the two-time winners, who have constantly proved a threat for all their opponents.

Both NorthEast United and Chennaiyin have faced each other during 12 meetings in the past, with Gerard Nus' side holding the upper hand, winning six times while drawing thrice. This is their best win record against any opposition in the Hero ISL, and they will be aiming to continue that.

With NorthEast keen to continue their unbeaten streak and Chennaiyin desperate to bounce back, the stakes will be high in this contest.

