Football I-League: RoundGlass Punjab, Sudeva Delhi in goalless draw

Kolkata, January 29, 2021

RoundGlass Punjab shared the points with Sudeva Delhi after the two teams played out a goalless draw in the Hero I-League at the VYBK Stadium here on Friday.

This is the second goalless draw that RoundGlass Punjab were held to, coming on the back of another stalemate against Mohammedan.

With this draw, both teams are in the midst of a mid-table campaign, having earned five points in as many games.

In a frantic first fifteen minutes of the match that saw end-to-end action, either team could have gone ahead, but complacency in front of the goal meant that neither could take the lead.

In the 3rd minute, a wicked deflection fell to Kean Lewis on the left flank. The midfielder knocked the ball ahead and tried to shoot from distance, but Saurabh Bhanwala got in the way to defuse the shot.

Three minutes later, it was RoundGlass Punjab that attacked with vigour. A quick one-two near the edge of the box put Joseba Beitia through on goal. The Spanish midfielder wanted to find the net from a tight angle but before he could release the shot, a well-timed tackle robbed him as the ball went out for a corner. On the tenth minute, Suranjit Singh went for the spectacular and almost found the net from distance, as his shot curled wide of the goal.

Shortly after, Nepalese custodian for RoundGlass Punjab, Kiran Limbu, almost gifted a goal when he lost possession inside the box, but made amends after latching onto a Kean Lewis cross from Shaiborlang Kharpan in the box.

Even with neither team able to find the net, both contingents tried their best to take the lead in an end-to-end match. However, neither found a clear sight of goal as attacks were diffused before they became a threat or the goalkeepers made an easy save to keep the clean sheet.

Sudeva Delhi FC sat back and played on the counter while RoundGlass enjoyed possession. Even long balls behind the defence to Chencho Gleytshen could not reap dividends for the Punjab side. A free-kick right before the end of the first half for Sudeva saw Shaiborlang Kharpan’s header saved by Kiran Limbu.

A charged-up Sudeva came out in the second half and in the 53rd minute forward Kharpan tested Limbu with a well-placed shot from outside of the box that went inches over the bar. Three minutes later, Aphaoba Singh was found on the right flank by a through ball from Beitia. Singh, instead of crossing it in, went for a shot from a tight angle and forced Limbu to make a crucial save.

Chencho tried to breach the Sudeva citadel in the 69th minute when a long ball found him in the right flank. The Bhutanese forward released a curling effort from a tight angle that flashed in front of the goal before going back into play.

Despite the efforts of both teams, neither could create a clear goal scoring chance. And half chances were cancelled easily by the other’s defence. Probably the best chance of the match came in the 72nd minute when Mahesh Singh found Naocha Singh inside the box with a through ball. The latter, however, with only the goalkeeper to beat, roofed his shot over the bar. With neither team able to cajole a clear goal scoring chance after that miss, the match ended goalless as both teams shared the spoils.