Football I-League: East Bengal records dramatic win over Real Kashmir

Srinagar, March 9, 2020

Kolkata glamour club East Bengal overcame a nine-man Real Kashmir by a solitary goal in a crucial encounter of the Hero I-League played at the TRC ground in Srinagar on Monday.

With the win, East Bengal now move to the second spot on the points table with 23 points from 16 matches whereas Real Kashmir have 22 points from 15 matches.

The win for the Red and Gold brigade meant that Mohun Bagan now only need two points to seal the league title, a feat that they can achieve on Tuesday with a win against Aizawl.

The first half was majorly played in the centre. The half saw many heated moments, two yellow cards and a red card, all of them awarded to Real Kashmir.

Local lad Danish Farooq saw a second yellow in the 38th for simulation inside the opposition area. East Bengal, with the man advantage for more than half of the game, dominated possession with 63 per cent of the ball.

The game resumed and Real Kashmir showed great resilience. The Red and Golds had a good opportunity from a free-kick that was awarded to them just outside the Real Kashmir box. However, his free-kick was saved by keeper Lachenpa. Soon after, it was Bidyashagar Singh who came up with a left-footed drive from distance but the Real Kashmir keeper was able to deflect it out for a corner kick.

In the very last minute of regulation time, second half substitute Edmund Lalrindika had a go from distance, but to the away team’s disappointment, the shot was straight into the hands of the goalkeeper.

The labour of the Red and Gold brigade finally paid off in the added time as Juan Mera was fouled in the box, which resulted in a penalty. Victor Perez walked up to take the spot-kick and made no mistake as he smashed the ball into the back of the net to give his team the much- needed goal.

The match had a sour ending though, with two red cards being flashed in the final minutes. Kallum Higginbotham and Edmund Lalrindrika were sent off and in a rather dramatic ending, as East Bengal took home the three points.

Chesterpoul Lyngdoh of Real Kashmir walked away with the man of the match award.

NNN