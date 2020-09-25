Football: Gurpreet, Sanju named AIFF players of the year

New Delhi, September 25, 2020

Ace goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu and mid-fielder Sanju have been named the AIFF men's and women's Players of the Year (2019-20), respectively.

Gurpreet is the second goalkeeper after Subrata Paul in 2009 to be named the AIFF Player of the Year while Women’s team midfielder Sanju had an excellent season.

Midfielder Anirudh Thapa and Ratanbala Devi were declared emerging man and woman Footballer of the Year.

Gurpreet and Anirudh Thapa were elected winners on the basis of votes from Hero Indian Super League and Hero I-League club coaches.

Sanju and Ratanbala Devi were selected by Women’s National Team Head Coach Maymol Rocky in consultation with AIFF Technical Director Isac Doru

Gurpreet said he was thrilled to win this award. “There was always a desire to reach this point and this is an award which I have always looked up to. Chhetri-bhai (Sunil Chhetri) has won it so many times and I have always thought when I can be worthy enough to win it,” he said.

"Huge thanks go to AIFF and everyone who has supported and helped me relentlessly to help me achieve this today," he said.

The 28-year-old who received the Arjuna Award last year, added “Garnering the all-important draw against Asian Champions Qatar in Doha, eleven clean sheets in last Hero Indian Super League edition, winning the Golden Glove award could not have been possible without the team.”

Anirudh described the news as "a breath of fresh air for me and my family -- especially whatever we have witnessed so far in this year. I would like to thank AIFF, all my teammates and coaching staff to help me achieve whatever I could."

"We have garnered some fantastic performances at the club front as well as for the national team last year but we need to push harder to raise the bar and we can surely do that,” Thapa said adding, “That fact that I was voted by coaches from the clubs makes this all the more special."