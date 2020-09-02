First Cycling Summit in the country to be held in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru

New Delhi, September 2, 2020

The first Cycling Summit in India will be held in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and is expected to be a unique confluence of cycling enthusiasts, renowned athletes and businesses from all over the country.

Announcing this, the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) on Tuesday said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a new-age marketing exploration firm, Contarctica, to conduct the event.

The Cycling Summit 2021 is an avant-garde event that will open with a cycle ride from the heart of the city to the event venue followed by a series of specially curated workshops, masterclasses and open interactions with eminent athletes.

It will also feature the cycle tech-show, city tours, demos and product launches. This one-day summit is designed to promote the culture of cycling and exchange knowledge with budding and professional cyclists.

It will consist of cyclists, athletes, fitness and sports enthusiasts, cycling coaches, health and nutrition experts and influencers. There will also be indigenous and global brands that cater to the needs of health, fitness and cycling enthusiasts. The Cycling Summit 2021 will offer a unique platform for thought leadership and a great launchpad for new and growing brands. The summit is estimated to attract around 25,000 people in each city

CFI Chairman Onkar Singh, who is also Secretary General, Asian Cycling Confederation, said, “The outbreak of COVID-19 may have jolted the world, but it has also made people understand the importance of fitness. While many reports indicate a steep rise in the sales of fitness equipment, the biggest beneficiary has been the cycling industry."

'We have witnessed an unprecedent growth in cycle sales amongst first-time riders. We wish to encourage this trend and cultivate the love for cycling in people from all age groups. The Cycling Summit is a step in that direction and I am extremely thrilled to introduce it to cyclists from every nook and corner of the country.”

CFI secretary general, Maninder Pal Singh, said, “It will be a milestone in the history of Indian Cycling. The summit aims to offer a platform to all sections of the cycling community to get a deeper understanding of the technical know-how related to cycling, as a hobby and as a professional sport."

Awnesh Gulati, Director, Contarctica said, "Our mission is to make India a cycling nation. This MoU signing with CFI is the first step towards building a stronger, healthier cycling ecosystem in the country."

