FIH Hockey League: Britain topple India from the top with 4-2 win

Leader board topper India suffered their second successive defeat and were toppled from the top by Britain who beat Men in Blue with a 4-2 victory in the FIH Hockey Pro League encounter at the Lee Valley Hockey Stadium in London on Saturday

On Friday India had lost to Belgium 1-2 and this afternoon goal margins doubled. as Britain took over the top position

Timothy Nurse (7'), Thomas Sorsby (32), Lee Morton (34') and Nicholas Bandurak (54') scored for the hosts while Captain Harmanpreet Singh (14', 43') reduced the margin for his side and in the process become the all-time best goal scorer in the FIH Pro League with 35 goals.

Backed by a boisterous home crowd, Britain got off to a roaring start with piercing attack trying to push their rivals on the backfoot right from the word go. Though India warded off an early shot on goal, a lapse in defence allowed new-comer Timothy Nurse to score a fine goal.

Nurse latched on to a good assist to score his first international goal, driving into the left flank and putting the ball past goalkeeper Krishan Pathak.

Though this goal put India under the pump, the visitors made an aggressive comeback when Mandeep Singh earned a penalty corner. In good nick, with 11 goals so far in this season's League, Harmanpreet used a powerful drag flick to find the corner of the post beating goalie James Mazarelo to draw parity (1-1)with ease.