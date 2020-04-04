FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, to be hosted by India, postponed due to COVID-19

New Delhi, April 4, 2020

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, scheduled to be held in India in November this year, has been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has hit countries around the globe.

The decision to postpone the tournament as well as other FIFA competitions was taken on Friday by the FIFA-Confederations working group which was recently established by the Bureau of the FIFA Council to address the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group, which includes the FIFA administration and secretary generals and top executives from all confederationshas unanimously, had made these and other recommendations following its first meeting, which was organised via conference call on Friday.

FIFA is the international governing body for football.

The All India Football Federation and Local Organising Committee said here today that they were supportive of the decision by FIFA to postpone FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

"We agree that this has been made with the highest regard for public health, and the participating teams, host cities, staff and visiting fans, and keeps the best interests of everyone in mind.

"We were, of course, looking forward to hosting the tournament in November this year, but at the same time, we are mindful of all those around the world and in our country potentially impacted by our decisions. For us at the moment, the primary concern is the health and wellbeing of every stakeholder involved in the tournament. We don’t want to take any risk that is detrimental to our community before it is clear that there is no threat to people’s health due to this pandemic," they said in a statement.

"The LOC and AIFF will work with FIFA to determine the most suitable dates for the tournament. We look forward to hosting a successful tournament in the near future," the statement added.

NNN