FIFA announces new dates for U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020

New Delhi, May 12, 2020

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, originally scheduled to be held in India in November this year, and which was postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has hit countries around the globe, will now be held between February 17 and March 7, 2021.

The new dates were announced by FIFA, the international governing body for football.

"Following today’s announcement by FIFA, the AIFF and LOC are pleased with the confirmation of the new dates for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020, which will now be held between 17 February and 7 March 2021," a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) said.

The dates were confirmed after taking into account the time needed to complete the UEFA, CONCACAF, CAF, OFC, and CONMEBOL qualification tournaments as well as the best possible conditions in the country to host a successful FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, it said.

"We are now looking ahead and hoping to host a wonderful tournament that will give women’s football in India, the perfect platform to grow and develop.

"All the host cities have put in a lot of effort and commitment so far, and we are happy that the new dates will allow them to make up for the lost time and provide momentum going forward. All the stakeholders, including the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, have been supportive of the decision keeping in mind the health, safety and security of everyone involved, especially the teams and fans.

"The LOC will continue to work together with FIFA, and we remain fully committed to hosting a memorable and successful tournament," the release said.

Earlier, the decision to postpone the tournament as well as other FIFA competitions was taken on April 3 by the FIFA-Confederations working group which was recently established by the Bureau of the FIFA Council to address the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

