FIDE officially hands over hosting rights to India for Chess Olympiad

New Delhi, April 2, 2022

International Chess Federation (FIDE) President Arkady Dvorkovich officially handed over the hosting rights to India for the organization of the FIDE Chess Olympiad here on Friday.

The Chess Olympiad will take place from July 28 to August 14 in Chennai. Over 2,000 participants will battle it out for the top prize in the competition.

Speaking on the occasion, Dvorkovich said, "It's an honour and privilege to be here and this is a historic moment as India will host the FIDE Chess Olympiad for the first time. The place which produces more Grandmasters than any other country truly deserves to host the FIDE Chess Olympiad. I can see a clear interest to host the best-ever FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai."

Indian chess grandmaster and five-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand, who was also present at the event, said, "I am delighted that the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 will take place in Chennai. I would like to thank the Tamil Nadu Government and especially Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and everyone else who has played a part in bringing the competition to India.

“I would also like to thank FIDE and FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich. And also credit must be given to All India Chess Federation (AICF) for moving very fast and I am confident that the competition will be a great success."

All India Chess Federation President Sanjay Kapoor said, "Today I am overjoyed and, as the President of AICF, I would like to share this joy with the people of India.

"The FIDE Chess Olympiad has never been hosted in India, but in 2022, the long wait is finally over. It's a matter of pride for the entire country to host this event. Going by the number of countries participating in the tournament, it will be the biggest sporting competition ever hosted in India."

Tournament Director Bharat Singh Chauhan said, "This is a historic moment for the All India Chess Federation (AICF) and all of us. This is going to be the biggest sporting event hosted by India. We are expecting participants from 160-190 countries to take part in the competition. We are going to host this event with the support of all chess players."

He said the Government of Tamil Nadu and Chief Minister M. K. Stalin along with the team at AICF carried out tremendous efforts to bring the FIDE Chess Olympiad to India.

The competition, which has been organized since 1927, will be held in India for the first time and in Asia after 30 years.

