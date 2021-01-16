Father of cricketers Hardik and Krunal Pandya dies after heart attack

Vadodara, January 16, 2021

India all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya lost their father, Himanshu, on Saturday morning. The senior Pandya suffered a heart attack. He was 71.

Krunal, who is leading Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, had to leave the bio-bubble in Vadodara created for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, to be with the family and perform the last rites, the Baroda Cricket Association confirmed to IANS.

India captain Virat Kohli took to twitter to offer condolences.

"Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Hardik and Krunal's dad. Spoke to him a couple of times, looked a joyful and full of life person. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong you two," wrote Kohli on twitter.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan, who had also captained Baroda, also tweeted his condolences.

"Remember meeting uncle for the first time at motibagh. He was so keen for his sons to play good cricket. My condolences to You and family. May god give you strength to pass through this difficult time @krunalpandya24 @hardikpandya7," wrote Pathan.

IANS