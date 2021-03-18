Equestrian: Team India qualifies for ITPF World Cup

Greater Noida, March 18, 2021

The Indian tent pegging team clinched six gold medals and a bronze in the Tent Pegging Qualifiers and secured a place in the ITPF World Cup here on Thursday.

India topped the qualifiers with 515 points. Pakistan came second with 482.5 points followed by Nepal with 457.5 points. Belarus and USA finished with 220.5 & 183.5 points, respectively.

The Indian team comprised Dinesh G Karlekar, B R Jena, Mohit Kumar, Sandeep Kumar and Harikesh Singh.

Ahmad Afsar, coach and manager of the Indian team, praised his riders. “It has been an excellent experience for us and I am extremely delighted with the way our riders have performed all through the tournament. I would like to congratulate each member of our team and support staff. Their hard work, dedication and relentless efforts have successfully augmented in securing a place for India in ITPF World Cup."

Deputy Secretary General, Asian Equestrian Federation, Abid Tarin said, “It is a pleasure to witness the World Cup Qualifiers 2021 in India. As always, the warm hospitality and welcome extended by the National Equestrian Federation of India and the Organising Committee is beyond expectations.

"We have witnessed some top level Tent Pegging at the event and the overall organisation of the event, fairness in the draw of lots and judging was totally transparent. We extend our gratitude to the National Equestrian Federation of India and the organizing committee EquiWings."

A total of five teams, including India, Belarus, USA, Pakistan and Nepal competed at the World Cup Qualifiers held from March 16-18 at Gautam Buddha University Equestrian Ground, Greater Noida.

Rafat Bella, ITPF Board member from Sudan and Mansoor Al Mahrouqi, ITPF board member from Oman, were part of the International Jury at the event.

