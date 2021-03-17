Equestrian: Team India bags two gold medals at World Cup Qualifiers for Tent Pegging

Greater Noida, March 17, 2021

Indian riders dominated the proceedings winning two gold medals on the second day of the ITPF World Cup Qualifiers for Tent Pegging here on Wednesday.

The Indian quartet of Dinesh G Karlekar, B R Jena, Mohit Kumar and Sandeep Kumar won the gold in Team Sword competition with 111 points.

Nepal won silver medal with 98 points and the bronze medal was won by Pakistan with 89.5 points.

In Individual Sword competition, Dinesh G Karlekar and Sandeep Kumar won a gold and silver, respectively, for the hosts while Muhammad Nasir Abbas (Pakistan) and Golam (Nepal) won a bronze each.

Coach and manager of Indian team Ahmad Afsar was thrilled with his riders' showing.

“Spectacular show by Indian team on day 2. I’m really satisfied with the way all the riders are performing in the competition so far. I hope our riders continue the good form on the final day tomorrow and eventually qualify for the World Cup," he said.

A total of five teams including India, Belarus, USA, Pakistan and Nepal are competing at World Cup Qualifiers. The championship winner will qualify for the World Cup

