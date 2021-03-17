Equestrian: India, Pakistan, Nepal shine in World Cup Qualifiers for Tent Pegging

Greater Noida, March 17, 2021

Riders from India, Pakistan and Nepal shared honours on the opening day of the World Cup Qualifiers for Equestrian Tent Pegging here on Tuesday.

Out of the five teams competing at World Cup Qualifiers, only one team will qualify for the World Cup which is going to be held in South Africa in 2023. The other two teams taking part are Belarus, and USA.

It was after a long time that a team from Pakistan was seen in action in a sporting event in India and their rider bagged a gold on the opening day itself.

Two competitions including Team Lance & Individual Lance were held on Tuesday.

In Team Lance competition, India finished first with 126.5 points and won the gold medal. Pakistan won silver medal with 124 points and the bronze medal was won by Nepal with 121 points.

Dinesh G Karlekar, B R Jena, Mohit Kumar and Sandeep Kumar were part of the winning Indian team.

In Individual Lance competition, Muhammad Imtiaz from Pakistan bagged the gold medal with 42 points. Kepil from Nepal won silver with 38 points, and BR Jena from India with 34.5 points won the bronze medal.

Organising Committee president Brijesh Mathur said he was delighted with the way things unfolded on day 1 of World Cup Qualifiers. "Really happy to witness such exciting and thrilling performances by the all the teams. I wish all teams good luck for rest of the championship."

Secretary General, Equestrian Federation of India Jaiveer Singh, said, “It is great to organize international, Asian & World Equestrian Championships in India.

"A lot of efforts were made to get World Cup Qualifiers for the first time in the country especially during these testing times and delighted with the team’s performance on day 1. I wish team India does well and gets qualified for the World Cup," he added.

