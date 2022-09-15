Equestrian: Fouaad Mirza eyes glory at World Championship

New Delhi, September 15, 2022

Ace equestrian Fouaad Mirza has exuded confidence about bringing glory to India with a podium finish at the FEI World Championship, scheduled to begin in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy on Thursday.

The Asian Games double silver medallist, Mirza is the lone Indian to have qualified for the 15th edition of the World Championship Eventing, which will be conducted at the historic equestrian venue.

Pratoni del Vivaro had earlier hosted the Eventing discipline of the 1960 Rome Olympics.

“I’m very excited to participate in the World Championship at the historic venue where top riders from across the world will compete. I have trained hard in Germany while preparing for the event and I look forward to giving my best and bringing glory to the country."

"I would also like to thank the Sports Ministry and Equestrian Federation of India for their support and encouragement,” the 30-year-old star Indian rider said.

Bengaluru-born Mirza will enter the competition along with his horses, Seigneur Medicott (FEI ID 103UA93) and Dajara 4 (FEI ID 105ZR23). Seigneur Medicott was part of Mirza’s historic Tokyo Olympics campaign last year, where he became the first Indian to reach the Olympics final.

It was also the same horse, who helped Mirza win two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games.

Besides two horses, Mirza will be assisted by a six-member team of support staff at the championship, which will go on till September 25.

The Eventing World Championship will see the world’s top 90 horse-and-athlete combinations from 27 countries, including Australia, USA, New Zealand, France and Great Britain.

NNN