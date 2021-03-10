Equestrian: 61st Cavalry win Team Lance and Team Sword Competition at National Tent Pegging Championship

New Delhi, March 10, 2021

The 61st Cavalry won the Team Lance and Team Sword Competition at the National Equestrian Tent Pegging Championship in Greater Noida near here on Tuesday.

The six-day long championship had a total of eight competitions, including four single and four team events, in which a total of 148 riders and more than 170 horses participated.

As many as 30 teams including Navy, Assam Rifles, President's Body Guard (PBG), Punjab Police, Chandigarh Police, 61st Cavalry, Haryana Police, Gujarat Team, Western Command, Northern Command and Pathways Noida, among others, participated in the championship.

Haryana Police won the Indian File competition. In individual category, Assam Rifles, Indian Navy and Haryana Police won gold medals.

National Equestrian Tent Pegging Championship will be followed by World Cup Qualifiers for Equestrian Tent Pegging and Asian Equestrian Tent Pegging Championship starting from March 12.

Organising Secretary of the championship Ahmad Afsar said that the event served as a curtain raiser for the World Cup qualifiers. "Extremely pleased with the performance of Indian players at National Championship. We are confident of doing well at World Cup Qualifiers and thereby qualifying for the World Cup," he said.

Chhatra Baid, Managing Director, Kuber Group, the sponsor of the event, said, “Spectacular show of equestrian prowess has left a memorable experience for all of us. Really looking forward to the exciting and entertaining next leg of the event i.e. World Cup Qualifiers & Asian Championship."

