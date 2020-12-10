England to play 4 Tests, 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs on India Tour in February-March

Mumbai, December 10, 2020

England will play four Tests, five T20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals during their 2020-21 tour of India in February-March next year -- with Ahmedabad set to host seven of the matches.

The fixtures for the series were announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday.

The marquee series will kickstart with a 4-match Test series for the Anthony de Mello Trophy, the first of which will be played in Chennai from February 5. Chennai will also host the second Test from February 13.

The newly built Sardar Patel Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the remaining two Test matches.

Motera, the largest cricket stadium in the world, boasts of state-of-the-art facilities and a seating capacity of 110,000. It will host India’s second Day-Night Test match at home after the huge success of India’s first-ever pink-ball Test that was played in Kolkata last year.

Ahmedabad is expected to turn pink when it hosts the third Test from February 24-28. That will be followed by the fourth Test from March 4-8.

All five matches in the T20I series will be held in Ahmedabad on March 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20.

The last leg of the tour will feature ODIs and all three matches will be held in Pune.

The BCCI has restricted the tour to just three venues keeping in mind the current pandemic situation prevailing in the country.

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said: "The BCCI prioritises health and safety of both teams and will leave no stone unturned to make sure that the tour is held adhering to all safety protocols agreed by the BCCI and ECB medical teams. Both Boards have worked closely to put together an exciting series that promises to provide high octane action between two powerhouses of world cricket. This will be India's first bilateral series at home since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the home season will bring back joy to cricket fans."

Tom Harrison, CEO, ECB said: "International cricket between India and England is a highlight of the cricketing calendar and always attracts significant levels of interest from fans around the world. We have been delighted with the planning that has been undertaken by the BCCI to ensure the three venues in Chennai, Ahmedabad and Pune will be ready to host international cricket in a bio-secure environment and look forward to working closely with them over the coming weeks to finalise those plans. The prospect of becoming the first international side to play at the magnificent Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad adds an extra dimension to the tour and I know will be something that is a highlight for both the players and management."

IANS adds:

No international cricket has been played in India since the T20 series against Sri Lanka in January. A series against South Africa was abruptly cancelled in March 2020 following the coronavirus outbreak, though the South African team had arrived in India.

England were originally to tour India for three T20Is and as many ODIs in September, but that tour was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before coming to India, England will tour Sri Lanka for a two-Test series. The first Test will commence on January 14-18 while the second Test will begin from January 22-26 at the Galle International Stadium. They are scheduled to depart from Sri Lanka on January 27.

India are scheduled to travel to England next year in August-September to play a five-Test series. The Tests are scheduled to be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham (August 4-8), Lord's (August 12-16), Headingley, Leeds (August 25-29), the Kia Oval, London (September 2-6) and Old Trafford, Manchester (September 10-14).

The complete fixtures of England's India tour are as below:

England’s tour of India, 2020/21 – Test series

1. 5th - 9th Feb 1st Test Chennai

2. 13th - 17th Feb 2nd Test Chennai

3. 24th – 28th Feb 3rd Test (D/N) Ahmedabad

4. 4th – 8th March 4th Test Ahmedabad

England’s tour of India, 2020/21 – T20I series

1. 12th March 1st T20I Ahmedabad

2. 14th March 2nd T20I Ahmedabad

3. 16th March 3rd T20I Ahmedabad

4. 18th March 4th T20I Ahmedabad

5. 20th March 5th T20I Ahmedabad

England’s tour of India, 2020/21 – ODI series

1. 23rd March 1st ODI Pune

2. 26th March 2nd ODI Pune

3. 28th March 3rd ODI Pune

