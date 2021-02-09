England thrash India by 227 runs in 1st Test

Chennai, February 9, 2021

In-form England on Tuesday thrashed India by 227 runs in the first Test here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here, and took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

After setting India a 420-run target, England bowled India out for 192 in 58.1 overs, with left-arm spinner Jack Leach taking four wickets and speedster James Anderson three.

After winning the toss, England had scored 578 in their first innings, in response to which India posted 337, conceding a lead of 241. In their second innings, England made 178 and set a 420-run target for India.

The second Test will also be played here, from Saturday.

IANS