England bowlers Broad, Anderson move up in Test rankings

Dubai, August 18, 2020

Formerly top-ranked fast bowlers Stuart Broad and James Anderson of England have advanced in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings after some fine bowling in the drawn second Test against Pakistan in Southampton.

Broad has moved up one slot to second position in the bowlers’ list after a haul of 4/56 while Anderson has moved up two slots to 14th with figures of 3/60, as the pair helped dismiss Pakistan for 236 in their only innings of the match, a press release from the International Cricket Council (ICC) said here today.

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas took 2/28 in England’s score of 110/4 declared, gaining two places to reach eighth position, but is still away from his career-best ranking of third in October 2018.