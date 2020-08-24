Eng vs Pak 3rd Test: Openers help Pakistan reach 41/0 in 2nd innings

Southampton, August 24, 2020

Pakistan openers Shan Masood and Abid Ali dug deep and helped their team reach 41/0 before rain forced early lunch on Day 4 of the rain-affected third Test against England at the Ageas Bowl on Monday.

Abid Ali and Shan Masood were unbeaten on 22 and 13, respectively, before umpires were forced to call an early lunch due to rain and bad light. Pakistan still trail England by 269 runs.

James Anderson, who returned best figures of 5/56 in the first innings, and could have had atleast three more had catches not been dropped off his bowling on Day 3, saw wicketkeeper Jos Buttler drop yet another catch off his bowling on the fourth day.

Earlier, England asked Pakistan to follow on after the tourists managed 273 in reply to host's mammoth 583/8d in the first essay, riding on a maidon double hundred from Zak Crawley and a brilliant hundred from Jos Buttler.

Skipper Azhar Ali scored a gritty unbeaten 141 for Pakistan but that was not enough as England asked them to bat again as they looked to win the three-match series 2-0.

Brief scores: England 583/8d vs Pakistan 273 & 41/0 (Abid Ali 22*, Shan Masood 13*)

IANS