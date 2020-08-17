Eng vs Pak 2nd Test: No respite from rain as England remain on 7/1

Southampton, August 17, 2020

England were on 7/1 against Pakistan at lunch on Day 5 of the rain-hit second Test as no play was possible in the first session at the Ageas Bowl on Monday.

Dom Sibley was batting on 2 with Zak Crawley on 5. England trail Pakistan by 229 runs. No play was possible on Day 3 because of persistent rain and bad light.

Resuming at 223/9 on Day 4, Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for the tourists with a fighting 72 as Stuart Broad and James Anderson returned figures of 4/56 and 3/60, respectively, to bowl out Pakistan for 236.

England lost Rory Burns (0) in the first over itself as Shaheen Shah Afridi had the left hander caught at second slip by Asad Shafiq.

Only 5 overs were possible before the skies opened up again and early lunch was taken. On Day 2, England made quick work of the Pakistan tail after Babar Azam's dismissal by getting rid of Yasir Shah and Shaheen Afridi in quick succession. However, Rizwan went on the counter after that and helped his team past the 200-run mark.

Brief scores: Pakistan 236 (Mohammad Rizwan 72, Abid Ali 60, Babar Azam 47; Stuart Broad 4/56, James Anderson 3/60) vs England 7/1 (Dom Sibley 2 batting, Zak Crawley 5 batting)

IANS