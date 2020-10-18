Elavenil wins gold, Shahu silver in International Air Rifle Championship

New Delhi, October 18, 2020

Teenager Elavenil Valarivan justified her top billing as she won gold for India while compatriot Shahu Tushar Mane bagged silver at the Bangladesh Shooting Sport Federation (BSSF)-organized Sheikh Russel International Air Rifle Championship held online on Sunday.

World number one Elavenil also claimed $ 1000 in prize money while Shahu Mane won $ 700 for his efforts.

In the 60-shots competition in which shooters from six nations participated, including hosts Bangladesh, Elavenil shot a modest 627.5 to come out on top. Shiori Hirata was second for silver with 622.6, while Indonesian Vidya Toyyiba won bronze with 621.1.

Japan, however, won the gold in the Men’s event as Naoya Okada shot a solid 630.9 to leave behind Shahu, who shot 623.8 to settle for second place while Baki Abdullah Hel won bronze for the hosts with an effort of 617.3.

Korea and Bhutan were the other countries which participated in the competition.

