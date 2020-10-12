Efforts on to return to top fitness level: Defender Surender Kumar

New Delhi, October 12, 2020

National Hockey Team defender Surender Kumar, who was among the six players who had tested positive for Covid-19, has recovered well and is back on the pitch "where he belongs".

Unlike his other five teammates, who had tested positive and recovered, Surender had developed venous thrombosis, a condition in which there are blood clots.

"I am grateful to Hockey India and SAI for ensuring my recovery is closely monitored. I get my routine check-ups done regularly. We also have a doctor on campus who I can consult in case of any discomfort. I feel we are just fortunate to have this kind of support. My focus now is on hockey," said the defender.

Talking to Hockey India, Surender, who returned to the pitch in mid-September and joined the rest of the team, said that his main aim is to gain full fitness.

"I am happy to be back to regular schedule with the rest of the Core Group. Initially, the Chief Coach would emphasis on taking it slow and not exerting too much even though we would feel no discomfort in pushing ourselves. It's now been over three weeks since I have returned to training. I am feeling good and aiming to hit top fitness levels," he said.

He described the entire period during which he had to go through treatment and isolation as challenging mentally.

"I would often tell myself that so many people around the globe have battled this virus including top sports people and have come out of it. It was a difficult phase but I am really grateful for the kind of support system we had from Hockey India and SAI who made every effort to get us the best treatment," he said.

The team coaching staff ensured we were in a good space mentally for that entire period of 2-3 weeks when we were in the hospital followed by mandatory isolation," said the defender from Karnal, Haryana.

