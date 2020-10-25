Dubai to host IPL 2020 final on November 10

Dubai, October 25, 2020

Dubai will host the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on November 10, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced here today.

According to the schedule for the play-offs and the title clash announced by the BCCI, the Qualifier I will be held in Dubai on November 5 followed by the Eliminator on November 6 and the Qualifier 2 on November 8 in Abu Dhabi to set the stage for the final between the winners of Qualifier I and Qualifier 2 in Dubai on November 10.

Qualifier I will be between the team that tops the league and the second-placed team, while the Eliminator will be between Team 3 and Team 4.

The loser of Qualifier 1 will get another chance when they meet the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 for a place in the final.

All the matches will begin at 6 pm UAE time (7.30 pm India time).

Meanwhile, the BCCI also announced that the Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 4 to 9 in Sharjah.

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has announced Meghna Singh as Mansi Joshi’s replacement in Velocity.

The Supernovas, Velocity and Trailblazers will play three matches in the round-robin stage on November 4, 5 and 7. The final is scheduled for November 9.

While the first and third matches alongwith the final have been scheduled to start at 7.30 p.m. IST, the second match between Velocity and Trailblazers is set for a 3.30 p.m. IST start.

