Double for Bengaluru rider Mohammed Rafiq; Soundari Sindy tops in Girls category

Chennai, October 2, 2021

Bengaluru’s Mohammed Rafiq dominated the opening day’s proceedings with a grand double while local challenger, Soundari Sindy topped the Girls category in the second round of the Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship at the MMRT here on Saturday.

Rafiq was in great form winning both 2-Stroke 165cc and 130cc categories quite comfortably. After a disappointing practice run, he clocked 12.761 seconds in the Final Run of the 165cc class ahead of Chennai’s Prashanth (12.817) and Aiyaz Rem (12.969) for the 400-meter dash.

Earlier, Rafiq took the honours in the 130cc category with 12.962 seconds, followed by two others from Bengaluru, Touheed (13.438) and Abdul G (13.513).

Sindy emerged triumphant in a three-way battle in the Girls category (4-Stroke 165cc) as she overcame fellow Chennai competitors Lani Zena Fernandez and Nivetha Jessica.

The two-day event concludes on Sunday when four-stroke bikes, including the superbikes, will be seen in action.

The results:

Girls (4-stroke, up to 165cc): 1. Soundari Sindy (Chennai) (16.462secs); 2. Lani Zena Fernandez (Chennai) (16.522); 3. Nivetha Jessica (Chennai) (17.291).

2-Stroke (up to 165cc): 1. Mohammed Rafiq (Bengaluru) (12.761); 2. Prashanth (Chennai) (12.817); 3. Aiyaz Rem (12.969). Up to 130cc: 1. Mohammed Rafiq (12.962); 2. Touheed (Bengaluru) (13.438); 3. Abdul G (Bengaluru) (13.513).

