Dhyan Chand's magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten: PM Modi

New Delhi, August 29, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid glowing tributes to hockey great Major Dhyan Chand on the occasion of his 115th birth anniversary, saying his magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten.

"Today, on National Sports Day, we pay tributes to Major Dhyan Chand, whose magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten. This is also a day to laud the outstanding support given by the families, coaches and support staff towards the success of our talented athletes," the Prime minister said on Twitter.

He said that the government is making numerous efforts to popularise sports and support sporting talent in the country. "At the same time, I urge everyone to make sports and fitness exercises a part of their daily routine. There are many benefits of doing so. May everyone be happy and healthy!"

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted a video saying, "Today is National Sports Day and I pay my tribute to the 'The Wizard of Indian Hockey' Major Dhyan Chand on his Birth Anniversary. The great sportsman displayed unparalleled dedication and skills in Hockey to bring accolades and honour to India."

Meanwhile, Hockey India celebrated Major Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary by organizing various activities to remember the greatest field hockey player who was part of India's incredible gold medal winning feats in the 1928, 1932 and 1936 Olympic Games.

Hockey India member units added to the celebrations by organizing webinars that inspired young and aspiring hockey players to paying homage with floral tribute as part of the day-long activities carried out keeping in mind the social distancing norms and other guidelines in various states due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commending the efforts of the Member Units, Hockey India Officiating President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "It was overwhelming to see Member Units celebrate Major Dhyan Chand’s birthday which is also celebrated as National Sports Day

'Many of the Member Units came up with innovative ideas to engage the youth and inspire them to lead an active lifestyle. I would also like to commend the members of the Indian Hockey Teams who challenged their fans with various skills that saw great response on social media," he added

