Dhawan's second successive IPL ton takes Delhi to 164/5

Dubai, October 20, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday almost single-handedly took Delhi Capitals (DC) to 164/5 wickets in their 20 overs with an unbeaten 106 off 61 balls against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium.

Dhawan is the first player in IPL history to score back-to-back centuries.

The left-hander, however, hardly got any support from the rest of his team mates, who combined to score 54 runs off 59 balls. DC captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, who returned after an injury, are the joint second highest scorers behind Dhawan with 14 runs each.

Pacer Mohammed Shami was the star of what was an economical bowling effort from KXIP. He took two wickets and conceded 28 runs in his four overs.

James Neesham, brought in for Chris Jordan, provided the breakthrough with the wicket of the out-of-form Prithvi Shaw. Murugan Ashwin dismissed Iyer while Pant fell to Glenn Maxwell.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 164/5 wkts in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 106 not out, Shreyas Iyer 12; Mohammed Shami 2/28)

IANS