Abu Dhabi, November 2, 2020

South African fast bowling duo Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje shared five wickets to help Delhi Capitals restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 152/7 wickets in 20 overs in their last league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Monday.

Nortje took three wickets for 33 while Rabada took two for 30 as RCB found the going tough.

Opener Devdutt Padikkal made 50 off 41 balls with five fours while AB de Villiers scored 35 off 21 deliveries.

Skipper Virat Kohli made 29 and shared a 57-run partnership for the second wicket with Padikkal.

Delhi capitals had won the toss and elected to field first.

Brief scores: RCB 152/7 wkts in 20 overs (D Padikkal 50, AB de Villiers 35, V Kohli 29, A Nortje 3/33, K Rabada 2/30) vs DC