Delhi Capitals name Ryan Harris as new Bowling Coach

New Delhi, August 26, 2020

Former Australian pacer Ryan Harris on Tuesday was named as the new Bowling Coach of the JSW and GMR co-owned IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

The 40-year-old will join the Delhi Capitals side in the UAE for the coming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He will join the Delhi Capitals coaching staff which also includes Ricky Ponting, Mohammad Kaif, Samuel Badree and Vijay Dahiya.

Harris replaces James Hopes, who expressed his inability to be with the team this year owing to personal reasons.

In 2009, he won the IPL with the Deccan Chargers. Injuries forced him to announce his retirement in 2015.

Since then, Harris has undertaken coaching assignments with the Australian team, Big Bash League side Brisbane Heat, and even Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.

“I am delighted to be back in the IPL,” Ryan Harris said, on his appointment.

“This is a huge opportunity for me to contribute to the franchise's ambitions of lifting the coveted IPL trophy. The Delhi Capitals side has an impressive bowling line up, and I can’t wait to start working with them all.”

A late entrant in international cricket, Harris has 113 Test wickets, 44 ODI wickets, and 4 T20I wickets to his name.

NNN