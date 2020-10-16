Delhi Capitals’ head coach Ricky Ponting hopeful of his team making it to play-offs

New Delhi, October 16, 2020

Despite beating Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs in their first-leg match in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals are not letting their guard down as they take on the three-time champions in their second-leg encounter on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals are all geared up for their ninth fixture of the league but head coach Ricky Ponting is not taking the Dhoni-led side lightly.

“We’ve played every team once and Rajasthan twice now, and Chennai also the second time now. Look, you can’t take anyone for granted in this tournament. They’ve been proven performers - they’ve probably been the best team in the IPL since day 1, so when you’ve got guys like Watson, Dhoni, Jadeja and Faf in the side, you can’t take them lightly,” Ponting told Delhi Capitals media cell in Dubai.

He said it was very important to keep the focus. “I told the boys I just want to keep them switched on for another week – we have got to keep pushing hard for these next couple of games – We’ve got CSK and then KXIP. I don’t want us to get complacent and take things for granted at this stage of the tournament because things are going well.

“ I think when things are going well, it’s time to push that little bit harder, so that’s what we will be doing for the next week but right now all of us are looking forward to every challenge that comes our way, and we feel that if we play our best cricket, then we’re going to be hard to beat every game.”

“One thing I’ve been telling the boys right from the start of this tournament is that I want us playing our best cricket in the back half of the tournament, not necessarily in the front-half of the tournament.

We’ll keep working towards that and towards the perfect game, but right now there’s a really good feel around the group and when you have that along with a good (team) environment, you tend to win a lot of games. So, we’ll keep focusing on that and making sure that our planning and preparation is good, and that the results come our way,” said Ponting as per Delhi Capitals media release from Dubai.

Talking about team’s chances of making it to the play-offs, he said, “Yes, things are looking good at this stage of the season, but I’m never the one to try and look too far ahead because I know how quickly the IPL can turn around. We’ve seen teams in the past have six wins from their first six games, and then not go on to make the playoffs. We’ll keep a lid on things, and I still think we’re six wins from eight games, but probably haven’t played our best cricket yet either

Asked about Delhi Capitals' 13-run win over Rajasthan, he said, “One thing I’ve been telling the boys is – if you can just keep yourselves in the game, and keep fighting then we might be able to pull some wins out of games which we probably shouldn’t win – against RR was one such game. I just love seeing the boys fight like that for every win because as we know, in the IPL, (it) is not easy to win games, so to pinch a game like that was a great result for the boys.”

About the pitches in UAE, Ponting pointed out: “The pitches have noticeably started to slow down a little bit – I think even the RR game with them not managing to chase 160 on these grounds (proved that).

“I think what we all felt when we came here was that maybe for the first half of the tournament, chasing might’ve been easier because of the bit of dew and also because of the little bit of more grass on the wickets – because we thought they’re going to preserve the wickets a little bit for the back half of the tournament, but chasing has been hard right from the start.”

“I think all the games we’ve won; we’ve actually won batting first. So, I think that will continually get a bit tougher to bat on,” he added

