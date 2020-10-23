Delhi Capitals a win away from play-offs, Rabada his team will be third time lucky in Abu Dhabi

New Delhi, October 23, 2020

Delhi Capitals (DC) are putting behind their defeat against Kings XI Punjab and eyeing to secure their place in the play-offs as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their eleventh match of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Interestingly, Delhi Capitals have lost both their matches this season at Abu Dhabi and ace seamer Kagiso Rabada hoped that his team will be “third-time lucky at this venue” in Saturday’s afternoon match.

Addressing the media in a virtual press conference from Dubai, the South African pacer asserted that Delhi Capitals is confident and will come hard in this crucial fixture. "I don't know if I would call the loss against KXIP a wake-up call, it's just a loss and losses do happen. So it's not about panicking and trying to reinvent the wheel."

"We need to assess where we felt we went wrong, which we have done already. We’ve talked about the game and where we can improve. Bearing that in mind, we need to realise what good came out of that game as well," he said.

“Losses can happen so it's just about getting back up, and getting ready for the next game. Having identified what we have done wrong and have done right, we just need to make some minor adjustments,” added the pacer.

Rabada, who holds the Purple Cap with 21 wickets in 10 games, was asked whether he thinks his bowling can help the team lift the trophy this season, to which he replied, "I think it's going to have to be a team collective. Look, we have had seven different Man of the Match awardees in the games that we have played. There are so many match-winners in our team, so it shows that all of us are hungry to win.”

“I am the one who’s lucky to get the wickets, but everyone has been contributing to the side. All the bowlers, batsmen and even fielders have contributed in our good performances. You’ve got guys who have put their hand up, and it's always been a team effort,” he said.

Admitting that the bowling conditions in India and the UAE are somewhat different, Rabada said, “The conditions have been quite tricky here in the UAE because we are playing at the same venues. But we are playing on both fresh and used wickets so they all play quite differently.”

“In Sharjah, it was really flat in the beginning, but then it sort of slowed down and the par score came down to 180. The par scores have remained similar in Dubai, but there's a difference.

"A few games in Abu Dhabi, we have seen balls seaming around. All the pitches are definitely on the slower side, which is pretty similar to India, but it's a different kind of slow. I feel the conditions in the UAE have something for everyone – spinners, pacers and even the batters,” he added

Talking about his bowling partnership with Anrich Nortje, the 25-year-old said he enjoys bowling with his compatriot. "It's awesome bowling with him, I mean he has done really well, he has got a lot of pace, he's always willing to learn and always open to new ideas, and I think that's a great trait to have," he said.

"Nortje always gives his best for the team and at the end of the day we have a job to do, and I think we have done well so far. Hopefully, we qualify (for the play-offs), we are one win away, and then hopefully we can do it when it matters the most -- in the knockout stages also,” he added.

